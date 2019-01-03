Aeromexico jet evacuated after tires catch fire during landing

An Aeromexico passenger jet was evacuated Thursday after its tires caught fire while landing in the western Mexican city of Guadalajara, the airline reported.

"During the landing of flight AM120 MEX-GDL, operating with Boeing 737-800 equipment, smoke appeared (from) the landing gear (and was) brought under control by airport personnel. The 151 passengers on board and the crew were disembarked and they are fine," said the Mexican airline on Twitter.

The company said that all "safety protocols" were executed after the incident and work is progressing to "restore normality to operations as soon as possible."

On social media, several of the plane's passengers posted images showing how the tires were reduced to half their original size during the landing.

"I think this could have been deadly," Ximea Alba said on Twitter.

Another passenger uploaded a video where - from inside the aircraft - a hose can be seen spraying the tires and the plane's exterior with water to cool them down.