Boca Juniors start preseason with new coach

Boca Juniors started preseason practice here Thursday under the direction of new coach Gustavo Alfaro, successor to Guillermo Barros Schelotto, who signed with the LA Galaxy.

The players underwent routine medical exams before taking the field.

Nahitan Nandez, one of Boca's stars, practiced along with his teammates even though his agent says that his continued presence at the club is contingent on a pay raise.

The only players missing were Agustin Almendra and Leonardo Balerdi, who are training with Argentina's U-20 squad for the South American Championship that begins Jan. 17 in Chile.

Boca Juniors begin 2019 in sixth place in the Superliga Argentina with 24 points, 6 behind leaders Racing Club.

The team will play preseason friendlies in the resort city of Mar del Plata against Union de Santa Fe, on Jan. 16, and Aldosivi, four days later.

Boca will visit Rosario on Jan. 17 to play Newell's Old Boys in match-day 16 of the Superliga.

In the Copa Libertadores, where Boca finished second last year to arch-rivals River Plate, their first match will be March 4 in Bolivia against Wilstermann.