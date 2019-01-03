Barros Schelotto says he wants to lead Galaxy to an MLS title

Argentine Guillermo Barros Schelotto, a former Columbus Crew player, said he was returning to Major League Soccer (MLS) as the new coach of the LA Galaxy and was aiming for a title.

In his first interview offered through the team, Argentina's former Boca Juniors coach acknowledged that accepting the Galaxy's offer was easy because he knows he's joining a great organization in which his only aim will be securing a league title.

Schelotto already won an MLS championship once in 2008 when he was a Crew player, and during that season he also won the MLS Most Valuable Player (MVP) award as well as the MVP award for the final.

The 45-year-old Schelotto joins the LA Galaxy after completing his third season with Boca Juniors, where he led the historic club to two Argentine First Division championships.

"I am honored to be the head coach for the most decorated club in Major League Soccer," Barros Schelotto said in a club statement. "This is a tremendous opportunity for me and I am excited to get to work. The LA Galaxy have long been the standard in MLS and I am ready to push the club to new heights."

As a player, Schelotto won six league titles and four Libertadores Cup trophies in 10 seasons with Boca Juniors before signing for the Crew in 2007.

"After a comprehensive search, domestically and internationally, we believe Guillermo will be a landmark signing for this club," said LA Galaxy General Manager Dennis te Kloese in the statement. "Guillermo is a proven winner who has experience coaching, playing and winning for big clubs."

Te Kloese said he is convinced that Schelotto's managing style and familiarity with the league will be the perfect combination to "bring trophies and championships to LA Galaxy fans and the city of Los Angeles."

Schelotto's official debut at the Galaxy helm will come during the team's first preseason game on Feb. 9 against Toronto FC and at their Dignity Health Sports Park - formerly the Home Depot Center and StubHub Center - in Carson, California.

The Galaxy will play its first league match with Schelotto in the driver's seat in the same stadium on March 2 against the Chicago Fire.