Jets want head coach who can help Darnold develop, GM says

New York Jets general manager Mike Maccagnan wants to hire a head coach who can help quarterback Sam Darnold , the team's top pick in the 2018 National Football League (NFL) draft, develop.

"I would like for the potential head coaches to spend time with Darnold and get an idea of the qualities our quarterback has," Maccagnan said.

The Jets are searching for a new coach to replace Todd Bowles, who was fired after the NFL regular season ended.

"We want to make sure the new coach has a plan to help our young quarterback develop. I think the position is going to be quite attractive because of our roster, salary cap, college (draft) selections and quarterback Darnold," Maccagnan said.

Darnold was one of the few players who stood out for the Jets, who finished the season with a 4-12 record and lost nine out of their last 10 games.

The 21-year-old Darnold completed 57 percent of his passes for 2,865 yards, finishing with 17 touchdowns and 15 interceptions in 13 games.