Jets, Browns said to be interested in ex-Packers coach McCarthy

Former Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy may have interviews scheduled with the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns in his search for a new top job in the National Football League (NFL).

The 55-year-old McCarthy has a good shot at landing a job with the Jets, who fired head coach Todd Bowles on Sunday after finishing the regular season with a record of 4-12.

The Browns, who fired head coach Hue Jackson mid-season and ended with a 7-8-1 record under interim coach Gregg Williams , also appear to have interest in the former Packers coach.

McCarthy won Super Bowl XLV, claimed six division titles and made nine postseason appearances during his 13 years with the Packers and could be an appealing candidate for both struggling teams.

The Jets are looking for a coach who will get the most out of quarterback Sam Darnold, who they selected in the first round of the 2018 NFL draft out of the University of Southern California (USC).

Cleveland's top draft pick, quarterback Baker Mayfield, finished his rookie season with 3,725 passing yards and a rookie-record 27 touchdowns, and the Browns want McCarthy to help the budding star develop.

McCarthy helped Aaron Rodgers become one of the best quarterbacks of his generation in the NFL and may offer the experience teams are seeking to win.