Paraguayan league champ Olimpia adds Uruguayan Silva to roster

Uruguayan winger Alejandro Silva arrived in Paraguay on Wednesday, becoming the sixth player added to the roster by Olimpia, a two-time defending Paraguayan league champion that is aiming to win the 2019 Copa Libertadores.

Dozens of Olimpia fans gathered at the Asuncion international airport to welcome Silva, who played for Canada's Montreal Impact until recently.

The player will meet his new teammates on Thursday ahead of their trip to Ciudad del Este, the second-largest city in Paraguay, where they will do preseason training.

Also on the preseason roster is forward Brian Montenegro, who returns to Olimpia after spending six months with Argentina's Talleres de Cordoba, club officials told EFE.

Silva and Montenegro will bolster the attack of the defending Apertura and Clausura tournament champions in the upcoming season, which starts on Jan. 22.

Olimpia's Apertura tournament debut, however, may be delayed because rival Nacional is scheduled to play Ecuador's Delfin in the first phase of the Copa Libertadores on the same day that league action commences.

Olimpia will start its campaign in the Copa Libertadores, South America's pemier club soccer tournament, on March 5, traveling to Argentina to take on Godoy Cruz in the group phase.

In addition to signing Silva, Olimpia confirmed that it added five other players to the roster.

Olimpia management said the new additions have motivated fans to renew their season tickets, with sales reaching 14,115, a number close to the target of 15,000 that the club set for the 2019 season.