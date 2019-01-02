Detroit Lions and offensive coordinator Cooter part ways

The Detroit Lions said they have parted ways with offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter, who had been with the National Football League (NFL) team for five seasons.

The Lions said the decision to part ways was mutual.

The 34-year-old Cooter joined the team in 2014 and was promoted to offensive coordinator by former head coach Jim Caldwell in 2015.

Thanks to Cooter, quarterback Matthew Stafford completed 66 percent of his passes from 2015 to 2018. Before Cooter took over the offensive coordinator position, Stafford had never averaged more than a 63.5 completion percentage.

Stafford's passer rating was in the 90s and despite a dropoff in passing yards production, Stafford also reduced his turnovers.

Stafford's success on the field earned him a lucrative contract extension in 2017, making him the highest paid quarterback in the NFL.

Lions head coach Matt Patricia had kept Cooter on his staff after Caldwell was fired following the 2017 season.

Stafford's success with Cooter, however, faded in 2018 and the Lion's offense, ranked 13th in 2017, dropped to 24th this season.

Patricia will now look to hire his own offensive coordinator, who will inherit a unit that features Stafford, running back Kerryon Johnson and wide receiver Kenny Golladay.

Detroit finished the NFL regular season with a 6-10 record and in last place in the National Football Conference (NFC) North Division.