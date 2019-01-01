Guatemala's Sanarate adds Honduran defender Jorge Zaldivar

Honduran defender Jorge Zaldivar has signed a contract with the Guatemalan league's Sanarate for the 2019 Clausura tournament, the club said Tuesday.

Management said the club, which is coached by Argentine Hector Trujillo, would not carry Zaldivar on the roster as a foreign player because he also holds Guatemalan citizenship.

Zaldivar has played for Guatemalan league clubs Antigua GFC and Universidad.

Sanarate previously signed Costa Rican Victor Bolivar and Colombian William Zapata.

Sanarate finished in 10th place in the Apertura tournament, which was won by Guastatoya.