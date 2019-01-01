Nearly 3 mn turn out for New Year's Eve party in Rio

The Reveillon, this Brazilian city's traditional New Year's Eve bash, drew a record 2.8 million people to Rio de Janeiro's Copacabana beach, the municipal government said Tuesday.

Turnout not only exceeded last year's 2.5 million, it was more than the 2.7 million projected by the city.

"We surpass Orlando and Miami in terms of reception of tourists for big events. The numbers prove the desire of visitors to get to know Rio and participate in the party," the head of the Riotur tourism office, Marcelo Alves, said.

Festivities got under way Monday afternoon and continued into the wee hours of the morning, with musical performances by stars including Gilberto Gil and Baby do Brasil.

The main attraction was a 14-minute-long fireworks show featuring 16.9 tons of pyrotechnics launched from 10 vessels anchored offshore, while the Christ the Redeemer monument that sits atop Corcovado mountain was illuminated for the occasion.