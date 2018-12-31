African runners retain domination of LatAm's biggest race

Ethiopia's Belay Bezahb and Kenyan runner Sandrafelis Tuei won the men's and women's divisions here Monday in the annual Sao Silvestre Road Race, the marquee competition of Latin American athletics.

African men have won the event in Sao Paulo 21 times since the race adopted its current format in 1991, while women from Africa have taken top honors on 17 occasions.

Nearly 30,000 athletes from Brazil, Bahrein, Ethiopia, Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Argentina, Ecuador and Bolivia took part in Monday's race through the streets of this Brazilian metropolis.

Bezabh, 23, completed the 15km (9.3mi) course with a time of 45 minutes, 3 seconds, besting two-time defending champion and compatriot Dawit Adamsu by 3 seconds.

Rounding out the top five were Ethiopia's Amdework Tadese, Emmanuel Gisamoda of Tanzania and Ugandan runner Maxwell Rotich.

The best performance by a Brazilian man belonged to 37-year-old Giovani dos Santos, who finished eighth.

On the women's side, Tuei overtook countrywoman Pauline Kamulo, on a climb to finish the race in 50:02.

Kamulo took second place, followed by Ethiopia's Mestawut Truneh and Esther Kakuri of Kenya, winner of the 2018 half-marathons of Rio de Janeiro and Buenos Aires.

Another Ethiopian runner, Birtukan Alemu, claimed the fifth spot.

Brazil's own Jenifer Silva took eighth place.