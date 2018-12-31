Uruguayan resort city receives prestigious international certification

The Uruguayan resort city of Punta del Este will be the first destination to receive certification from the World Tourism Organization (WTO) recognizing the excellent quality of service provided to visitors, Tourism Minister Liliam Kechichian told EFE.

"UNWTO.QUEST is a UNWTO program that promotes quality and excellence in tourism Destination Management Organizations (DMOs)'s planning, management and governance of tourism development, by means of capacity building," the tourism minister said in a statement over the weekend.

UNWTO.QUEST Certification includes a guide "to promote continuous improvement in the quality management of the DMOs," Kechichian said.

WTO Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili will be present when Punta del Este receives its certification in a ceremony on Jan. 2.

The certification is "a great (source of) pride," Kechichian said, adding that it "is going to be great news for Punta del Este as a tourist destination and for the Country Brand of Uruguay."

Kechichian noted that Punta del Este offers daytime activities on fabulous beaches, nightlife and high-quality service.