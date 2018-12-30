Tigres working to fix mistakes, winger Damm says

Mexican winger Jurgen Damm said this weekend that his club, the Tigres UANL, was working to fix the mistakes that led to the loss in the Liga MX Apertura tournament quarterfinals to the Pumas UNAM.

"We've focused on the things that cost us the last tournament, especially the air game and tactics. These are things to improve in the preseason and I've seen a commitment and willingness by my teammates to improve on what we failed to do a few weeks ago during the competition. We promise to give fans a better performance and another championship," Damm said Saturday.

The Tigres roster underwent some changes after the Apertura tournament.

Argentine Ismael Sosa left the club and Brazilian Juninho retired.

The Tigres added Mexican Francisco Venegas and Ecuadorian Jefferson Intriago, and the club is still trying to sign Colombian Jarlan Barrera.

"Some important players are gone, but we have capable people to take their places. We have some good competition going with two or three players per position, and the coach will have some tough decisions to make. We all want to play and that will make the team play better as we head into the two competitions that are coming - Concacaf and the league," Damm said.

The 26-year-old Damm, who did not make the final cut for the Mexican national team that competed at the World Cup in Russia, played in 10 Apertura tournament matches and said that he felt physically ready to perform at a higher level now that he had recovered fully from injuries.

"I missed matches because of injuries, that's why I'm committed to continuing to get stronger, to being a more professional player before and after practice and matches, so I don't have impediments that prevent me from being a starter," Damm said.