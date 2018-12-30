Mexican league's America and Santos play to 1-1 tie in friendly in Houston

Liga MX clubs America and Santos Laguna, the winners of the most recent Apertura and Clausura tournaments, respectively, played to a 1-1 tie in a friendly at BBVA Compass Stadium in Houston.

America's players walked around the field before the start of Saturday night's match carrying the 2018 Apertura tournament trophy.

The match was a defensive battle that left both clubs happy with the outcome, but Santos played better and had more opportunities to score.

America got on the scoreboard first when forward Fernando Gonzalez scored in the 54th minute.

Santos Laguna Brazilian central defender Matheur Doria made it 1-1 just four minutes later, beating America goalkeeper Oscar Jimenez.

America, which recently resumed practicing, was able to keep up with Santos, whose players appeared to be better conditioned and controlled the ball for more time in the match.

About 20,000 people, the majority of them America fans, turned out for the match at BBVA Compass Stadium.