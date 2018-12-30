Irving makes a double-double to take the Celtics to victory

Kyrie Irving had a double-double of 26 points and 13 assists for the Boston Celtics , who beat the Memphis Grizzlies 112-103 at FedExForum on Saturday.

Marcus Morris supported the attack with 22 points in 33 minutes of play for the Celtics (21-14), who are placed third in the Atlantic Division.

Al Horford added 18 points in 23 minutes of action, shooting 6-of-12 from the field and 1-of-1 from the free throw line, and had six rebounds and three assists.

The Grizzlies (18-17), with seven losses in the last 10 games, are in third place in the Southwest Division.

Mike Conley led the attack for the Grizzlies with 26 points, reserve Dillon Brooks added 19 and Marc Gasol had a double-double of 16 points and 10 assists, shooting 6-of-11 from the field and 2-of-2 from the free throw line, and managed three rebounds in 37 minutes of play.