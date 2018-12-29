Colombia's Quintero says move to China a possibility

Colombian midfielder Juan Fernando Quintero, currently with Copa Libertadores champions River Plate, said that while he is not contemplating a move to the Chinese Super League, he can't rule it out.

"I don't want to think yet about what will happen in China. I can't deny that it's a possibility, but it's not in my head yet," the 25-year-old told journalists during an autograph-signing at a shopping mall in Medellin, Colombia's second city.

The Colombian international, who is with River on loan from FC Porto, said that he expects to discuss his future with the coach and club management when he reports to the training ground in Buenos Aires next week.

Argentine media outlets say that Quintero has received an offer from China's Shanghai Shenhua, which already includes Colombians Freddy Guarin and Giovanny Moreno on its roster.

Other reports, however, indicate that big European clubs, including Manchester City and AC Milan, are also interested in the attacking midfielder, who scored a goal in River's 3-1 victory over Boca Juniors in the Libertadores final and impressed people with his play for Colombia in the 2018 World Cup.