Murray helps Denver Nuggets retain lead in Northwest Division

Jamal Murray scored 31 points to lead the attack for the Denver Nuggets in their 102-99 win against the San Antonio Spurs at Pepsi Center on Friday.

This was the sixth win in the last 10 games for the Nuggets (22-11), who held on to the top spot of the Northwest Division, only half a game ahead of the Oklahoma City Thunder .

Nikola Jokic had 21 points, nine rebounds and nine assists while reserve Malik Beasley also scored 21 points for the Nuggets.

LaMarcus Aldridge was the top scorer with 24 points for the Spurs (19-17), placed third in the Southwest Division.

DeMar DeRozan added 15 points and Bryn Forbes another 13 for the Texan team.