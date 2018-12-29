Canadian experts join investigation of helicopter crash in Mexico

A team of Canadian experts began Friday their investigations of a helicopter crash that claimed the lives of Puebla state Gov. Martha Erika Alonso and four other people, the Mexican government said Friday.

"The Canadians are starting their work today. We don't know when they will have the results because it's not an easy process. They're going to study the site thoroughly, find remains of the helicopter and take the relevant samples," Transportation Secretary Javier Jimenez Espriu said.

"We don't know how long it will take. We've asked that it be done as quickly as possible," he said during President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador 's daily morning press conference, vowing "absolute respect for their freedom to investigate."

The president, meanwhile, added that Washington had given a positive response to Mexico's request for the US National Transportation Safety Board to assist in the probe.

Last Monday a helicopter crashed in the Coronango municipality of Puebla state that was carrying Alonso, her husband and gubernatorial predecessor Sen. Rafael Moreno Valle, as well as an aide to the senator and the aircraft's pilot and co-pilot, who also died.

Representatives of the Italian company that manufactured the Agusta A109 helicopter and of engine-makers Pratt & Whitney have been at the crash site since Tuesday.