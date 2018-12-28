Chilean police destroy 8,000 pot plants in raid

Chilean police announced Friday the arrest of 10 accused drug traffickers and the destruction of 8,000 marijuana plants.

The raid took place in the coastal town of Los Vilos, some 225km (140mi) northeast of Santiago, said to be the criminal organization's base of operations.

Officers also seized 225 kg (496 lbs) of marijuana ready for distribution in the metropolitan areas of Coquimbo, Valparaiso and Santiago, according to authorities.

Besides the drugs, police confiscated four shotguns and a revolver and a quantity of cash.