Argentine airline workers protest lack of job security

Hundreds of workers from the aviation sector mobilized Thursday in front of the Argentine Labor Ministry to demand better labor and wage policies and protest against the threats to job security in the industry.

"We respect the law but the mobilization remains legitimate in the face of the lack of response and openness to dialogue displayed by both the companies and the national government," the leader of the AAA union, Juan Pablo Brey, said.

Displaying banners and chanting slogans, the workers showed their rejection of right-wing President Mauricio Macri's policy of encouraging low-cost airlines at the expense of flag carrier Aerolineas Argentinas.

They also rejected the government's decision to promote the "creation and recognition" of individual unions at each of the budget carriers, since they contend that "it atomizes the right to collective representation."

In recent months there have been several strikes called by the aviation guilds.

The last one was scheduled for Dec. 13-14, but the Argentine government decided to order a mandatory conciliation - a legal instrument for mediating a labor dispute - for 15 days to lift the strike.