Guatemalan league's Municipal signs Mexican forward Landin

Municipal, one of the most storied and popular clubs in the Guatemalan soccer league, said it signed Mexican striker Luis Angel Landin, who comes from Guatemala's Malacateco.

The 32-year-old Landin becomes the seventh reinforcement for Argentine Horacio Cordero's team, on which Mexican forward Othoniel Arce stands out.

The Guatemalan capital club said in a press release on Wednesday night that Landin is "a foreign striker with extensive international experience and who already played in Guatemala," where he managed to score five goals in 13 matches.

Born in the western state of Michoacan, Landin made his first professional appearance in 2004 with Pachuca and moved to Morelia three years later. In 2009, he was signed by Cruz Azul and later played in the US with the Houston Dynamo .

Over the following five years, he played for several teams in the Liga de Ascenso including Atlante, Puebla, Queretaro, Tecos, Ballenas Galeana and Zacatepec until in 2016 he moved to Costa Rica where he played for Perez Zeledon.

Landin has won two Mexican league championships, one South American Cup and two Concacaf Champions Cups, all with Pachuca, his best-loved club.

In its next tournament, the Clausura 2019, Municipal will be counting on the skills of Guatemalan midfielders Jose Rosales and Brandon de Leon, defenders Denilson Hernandez and Orlando Moreira, as well as Nicaraguan midfielder Juan Barrera, who previously played for march-rival Communicaciones.