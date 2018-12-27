Guatemala's Antigua signs Rio Grande Valley's Aguilar

Guatemalan league club Antigua said it signed Guatemalan-American midfielder Pablo Aguilar.

The midfielder, who signed on Wednesday, will join Antigua after playing for the Rio Grande Valley FC Toros of the United Soccer League since March 2018.

The 23-year-old Aguilar was born in Minnesota, but he also has Guatemalan nationality and has played for the Central American country's national team.

Soccer transfer website Transfermarkt reported that Antigua signed Aguilar as a free agent, even though his value was $150,000.

Aguilar previously played for the Virginia Cavs and the Houston Dynamo.

Aguilar is the second new addition to the roster by Antigua, which officially announced the signing of Guatemalan goalkeeper Luis Moran, who played for league champion Guastatoya.