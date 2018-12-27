Marc Gasol sculpts Grizzlies' 95-87 win over the Cavaliers

Marc Gasol played brilliantly and came close to triple-double to lead the attack for the Memphis Grizzlies , who defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 95-87 at the FedEx Forum on Wednesday.

With the win, their second consecutive, the Grizzlies improved to 18-16 on the season and held on to the third spot in the Southwest Division, only half a game from the Houston Rockets (18-15), who lead the division along with the San Antonio Spurs (19-16).

Gasol managed 20 points, nine rebounds and six assists in 35 minutes of play, going 6-of-13 from the field and 7-of-7 from the free-throw line.

Kyle Anderson and Mike Conley added 15 points each for the Memphis team.

Reserve Jordan Clarkson was the top scorer for the Cavaliers (8-27) with 24 points.

Collin Sexton had 16 points and Cedi Osman added another 10 for the Cleveland team, which has lost seven of its last 10 games.