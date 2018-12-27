Rose spearheads Minnesota Timberwolves to 119-94 win against Chicago Bulls

Derrick Rose top scored for the Minnesota Timberwolves with 24 points to take them to a 119-94 win against the Chicago Bulls at the United Center on Wednesday.

This was the second straight win for the Timberwolves (16-18), who are placed last in the Northwest Division, only half a game behind the Utah Jazz , who are the second-last.

Karl Anthony Towns had a double-double of 20 points and 20 rebounds in 35 minutes of play, going 8-of-13 from the field and 2-of-3 from the free-throw line, and handed four assists.

For the Bulls (9-26), second last in the Central Division, the top scorer was reserve Zach LaVine with 28 points.

Lauri Markkanen added 16 points while Willie Carter scored another 12 for the Bulls.

