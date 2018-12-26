Trump makes surprise Christmas visit to US troops in Iraq

President Donald Trump and the first lady traveled to Iraq to share Christmas with US troops stationed in the Arab country, the White House said Wednesday.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders wrote on Wednesday on Twitter that the president and his wife Melania traveled to the Middle Eastern country to thank the troops and the military command tasked with the mission in Iraq "for their service, their success and their sacrifice" and to "wish them a Merry Christmas."

"President Trump and the First Lady traveled to Iraq late on Christmas night to visit with our troops and Senior Military leadership to thank them for their service, their success, and their sacrifice and to wish them a Merry Christmas," tweeted Sanders.

Sanders provided no further details about the trip, keeping silent about whether Trump had concluded his visit.

Fox News reported that Trump arrived at the Al Asad airbase in western Iraq, where he met with US National Security Adviser John Bolton to hold meetings with political and military leaders.

The Pentagon has about 5,200 US soldiers deployed in Iraq, one of the countries where the US-led international coalition is working to defeat, if not destroy, the jihadist Islamic State.

Local media emphasized that this is Trump's first visit to a combat zone since taking office in January 2017.

Trump has been the target of criticism for breaking with the Christmas tradition begun in 2002 according to which US presidents visit the country's troops to celebrate the holiday.

In 2017, Trump opted to go to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland.

His predecessor, Barack Obama, each Christmas of his 2009-2017 presidency traveled to the Marine Corps Base in Hawaii, according to NBC.