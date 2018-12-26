Manager Sanchez parts ways with Panama's Costa del Este

Costa del Este, runner-up in the 2018 Panamanian Soccer League (LPF) Apertura tournament, said Wednesday that Venezuelan manager Angel Sanchez was leaving.

"Please be advised of the departure of Angel Sanchez, who has been the head coach of our organization up to now. With the goal of undertaking projects abroad, the coach made the decision to end a period of joy, learning and strength," the Panamanian club said in a statement.

On Tuesday, the Venezuelan coach tweeted that he was leaving the club and thanked the organization for everything it gave him, but he did not say whether he was joining another team.

"I want to announce that I will no longer be the head coach of Costa del Este. It was a tough decision, but this is the best way to end the 2-year cycle we've had. This is a move I discussed with my family and properly notified the club many days ago. Many thanks," Sanchez said.

Sanchez led Costa del Este into the First Division, but the club was beaten by Tauro 2-1 in the 2018 Apertura tournament final.