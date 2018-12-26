Pro Bowler Casey out for game with Colts, Titans say

Pro Bowl defensive lineman Jurrell Casey will miss next Sunday's season finale against the Indianapolis Colts , the Tennessee Titans said.

Casey was put on injured reserve on Monday after he hurt his left knee.

Head coach Mike Vrabel said he did not expect Casey to be available when the Titans host the Colts on Sunday.

The game is meaningless for Tennessee, which did not qualify for the National Football League (NFL) playoffs.

Backup Bennie Logan will replace the 29-year-old Casey, who strained the MCL in his left knee late in the fourth quarter of Saturday's game against the Washington Redskins , Vrabel said.

The defensive tackle was helped off the field and taken into the medical tent for further examination.

Casey, who was selected for his fourth Pro Bowl last week, finished the season with seven sacks.