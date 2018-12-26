Rams may be without star RB Gurley for second straight game

Los Angeles Rams star running back Todd Gurley , who has swelling in his left knee, may miss next Sunday's season-ending game against the San Francisco 49ers .

Gurley missed the game against the Arizona Cardinals last Sunday.

"He came in, was feeling good today. We're just taking it a day at a time right now, I know he's done a nice job with his rehab. No real updates, but we're just kind of going to take it day-to-day with Todd," head coach Sean McVay said.

The Rams said that because they will be in the playoffs, they will try to give Gurley enough time to heal, which could mean missing the game against San Francisco.

"We want to do what's best for Todd, most importantly, and what's best for Todd is also what's best for our football team. We don't want to do anything where we're putting him in harm's way," McVay said.

The Rams are the No. 2 seed in the National Football Conference (NFC) playoffs, but they will fall to the No. 3 spot if they lose against the 49ers and the Chicago Bears beat the Minnesota Vikings .

Under that scenario, Los Angeles would not have a first-round bye in the playoffs.