Cardozo says Guadalajara management giving him another shot at helm

Paraguayan Jose Saturnino Cardozo, who manages the Guadalajara Chivas, said the Liga MX club's management was giving him another chance to turn the team around.

"It's about having an important mission. We started putting together the roster and management is giving me the responsibility of helping the Chivas become a leader. We have (their) backing and I'm relaxed, because the players brought in were my idea," Cardozo said Monday.

Guadalajara failed to qualify for the Apertura tournament playoffs and finished last in the recent FIFA Club World Cup .

Cardozo said he was hopeful that the club would perform much better in the upcoming Clausura tournament, thanks to the work done to overhaul the roster.

"We have to be in the playoffs and fight for the title, that's mandatory. With the players we have, we're among the teams that can think about going after the championship, there's no margin for error," the manager said.

Cardozo just returned from Asia, where he took a short vacation after the FIFA Club World Cup.

Forward Angel Zaldivar, for his part, made a brief stop in Guadalajara after being transferred by the Chivas to Monterrey, which is preparing to make a title run in the Clausura tournament.

"The goal is to win titles with Monterrey and bring joy to their fans, who are among the best. They've told me good things about the club, so I have no problem joining them. I'll play center-forward or wherever, that's coach Diego Alonso's call," Zaldivar said.