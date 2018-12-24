Rojas signs with Olimpia looking toward Copa Libertadores

Olimpia, this year's two-time Paraguayan soccer champion, on Sunday announced the signing of forward Rodrigo Rojas, who until now had played for Cerro Porteño but who returns to the club where he got his start and with which he will contend for the Copa Libertadores title in 2019.

"Rodrigo Rojas has already signed and is once again with the Expreso. Welcome once again to the King of Copas, 'Rorro'!" the Asuncion club posted on its Web site.

Rojas, 30, thus leaves Cerro Porteño, Olimpia's biggest rival and where he has played since January 2015.

The striker had left Olimpia in early 2010 at age 10 to finish his training with Argentina's River Plate.

After that, he did stints at Chile's O'Higgins and Universidad de Chile before landing at Cerro Porteño.

His return to Olimpia has been among the plans of the club's management for the new season after the success last year, when the team triumphed in both the Apertura and Clausura tourneys.

Among Olimpia's other recent additions is Tabare Viudez, and yet another forward is expected to sign in the near future.

Olimpia, coached by Argentina's Daniel Garnero, is also seriously eyeing the 2019 Copa Libertadores, where it is in Group C along with Peru's Sporting Cristal, Chile's Universidad de Concepcion and Argentina's Godoy Cruz, against which it will make its debut on March 5.