Toluca is ready for Liga MX Clausura tournament, Cristante says

Argentine Hernan Cristante, who manages Liga MX club Toluca, said over the weekend that his squad was training at a good level and ready to make a playoff run in the 2019 Clausura tournament.

"The team will continue to move forward in aiming to get the best possible in soccer terms but continues to wait for the addition of some reinforcements," Cristante told reporters Sunday after defeating Veracruz 4-1 in a friendly.

Toluca finished seventh in the Apertura tournament and was eliminated in the quarterfinals by current Liga MX champion America.

The club hopes to take advantage of the extra weeks of preparation it got ahead of the Clausura tournament.

Toluca parted ways with its captain, Argentine Rubens Sambueza, a genius in the middle of the field; Colombian forward Luis Quiñones; and Mexican forward Alexis Vega.

"Rubens did not play much in the last tournament, he was injured, but he is a very team-focused guy. Vega and Quiñones were a fundamental part of the attack. So, three important players for us left during the tournaments. Filling those needs is imperative and we have to work on it," Cristante said.

Last season, Toluca finished No. 4 on offense and ninth on defense, and the club is preparing to put up better numbers and win a Clausura tournament title.

Toluca and Morelia will kick off the Clausura tournament on Jan. 4.