Magaña leads Herediano to 27th Costa Rican league title

Mexican forward Aldo Magaña scored a second-half goal for Herediano, leading the club to a 3-2 win over Saprissa and its 27th Costa Rican league title over the weekend.

In a hard-fought match, Herediano won the second leg of the Apertura tournament final, thanks to the goals scored Sunday by Jimmy Marin in the 47th minute, Cristian Reyes in the 70th minute and the great header by Magaña in the 113th minute.

Magaña became the hero of his team, which took the final 5-4 in the aggregate.

Herediano, managed by Jafet Soto, won its 27th title after trailing twice in the final.

Saprissa failed to take advantage of the own goal by Omar Arellano in the 35th minute and the goal scored by Johan Venegas in the 66th minute.

Soto was ejected for arguing with the referee just 15 minutes into the match.

In the 88th minute, Saprissa was left with only 10 players because Argentine defender Alejandro Cabral was thrown out for an altercation with Marin, receiving his second yellow card.