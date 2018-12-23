Frank de Boer, new coach of Atlanta United

Holland's Frank de Boer has been named the new coach of Atlanta United , the most recent champion of US Major League Soccer , the Georgia club confirmed in a statement.

De Boer will take over for Argentina's Gerardo "Tata" Martino, who left the coaching position after winning the championship.

In the statement, the team said that it had reached a multi-year agreement with the Dutch coach, who formerly played for Ajax and Barcelona, as well as the Dutch national squad, and who has coached at Italy's Inter Milan and Britain's Crystal Palace.

"When we began our search, we were determined to find someone who fit all of our criteria," Atlanta United president Darren Eales said.

"Frank's philosophical views for how to play unequivocally aligns with ours. He also has a proven track record of developing youth players, with many of them going on to star for top European teams. Finally, his multilingual capabilities, including Spanish and English, ensure a smooth transition in the leadership of our club," Eales added.

"I would like to build on the current success to develop a secure, solid foundation for the club at the top of MLS and beyond," said De Boer in his own statement.

"Aside from the club's ambitions, the values, culture and the philosophy for the entire organization are a vital part in realizing that point of success. This is exactly what I believe in as a person and as a coach. All of this combined, makes that I am really excited to be a part of it," he added.