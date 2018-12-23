Ravens beat Chargers, move closer to booking playoff spot

Quarterback Lamar Jackson threw for 204 yards and a touchdown in leading the Baltimore Ravens to a 22-10 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers .

The Ravens improved to 9-6 on the season with Saturday night's victory and moved into second place in the North Division of the American Football Conference (AFC).

The 21-year-old Jackson, who was taken by the Ravens in the first round of this year's National Football League (NFL) draft out of the University of Louisville, completed 12 of 22 passes for 204 yards.

The 2016 Heisman Trophy winner threw a 68-yard touchdown pass, the longest of his career.

The Chargers (11-4), who have already secured a playoff spot, are tied with the Kansas City Chiefs atop the AFC West Division.

Veteran Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers completed 23 of 37 passes for just 181 yards and had two interceptions.