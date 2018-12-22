US Congress to reopen at noon in bid to reach spending deal, end shutdown

The United States' Congress will reopen on Saturday at noon in a bid to reach a spending agreement and end a partial government shutdown.

The House of Representatives - where Republicans have a sizable majority, though only until Democrats take control of the lower house in January - passed a stopgap spending bill Thursday night that would have kept the government open until Feb. 8 and provided $5 billion in funding for a border wall.

But that measure had no chance of being approved by the Senate because Republicans need 60 votes to overcome a filibuster of a spending bill and only have a 51-49 majority.

Democrats are united in their opposition to a border wall, which was one of President Donald Trump 's key campaign promises.

Trump initially appeared to back a Senate stopgap bill that would have continued to fund border security at current levels but not provide the $5 billion for the wall.

But he changed course Thursday and said he would not sign it after a backlash from his core base of supporters, who insist the wall is essential to halt illegal immigration.

Legislative sources told EFE on Saturday that there is little chance of an immediate agreement because both sides remain firm in their positions.

Trump on Friday warned of a lengthy government shutdown.

The shutdown started at 12.01 EST Saturday, when seven spending bills expired, and affects a total of 800,000 of the US's 2.1-million-strong federal workforce.

Those employees will not be paid during the shutdown but will receive the salaries they are owed once a spending bill is approved.

On this occasion, the shutdown is only partial because three-fourths of the federal budget - including the Pentagon - has been funded through September 2019.

A total of 10 federal government agencies are affected, including the Transportation, Justice, State, Homeland Security and Treasury departments and the Internal Revenue Service .

The latest shutdown is the third since Trump was inaugurated in January 2017.

The first occurred in January of this year and lasted three days, while the second took place in February and lasted just a few hours.

Uncertainty about federal government funding contributed to one of the worst weeks for US stocks in a decade.