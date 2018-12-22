Pacers storm past Nets with late run

The Indiana Pacers went on a late run to top the Brooklyn Nets 114-106, getting nine points from star guard Victor Oladipo over the final three minutes to lock up the road win.

The Pacers led 59-49 at halftime, with Domantas Sabonis and Thaddeus Young scoring 14 points apiece to lead a balanced attack over the first two quarters Friday night at the Barclays Center .

But the Nets clawed their way back into the game, narrowing Indiana's lead to just four points by the end of the third quarter and then grabbing a 103-100 advantage with just over three minutes remaining in the fourth quarter on a 3-point shot by Rodions Kurucs .

Kurucs, Joe Harris and Spencer Dinwiddie had been leading the way offensively for the Nets in the second half, but the hosts suddenly went cold and scored just three points the rest of the way.

Oladipo, meanwhile, scored nine of his 26 points down the stretch, including a 3-pointer with 40 seconds remaining that gave Indiana an insurmountable 114-106 lead.

Young finished with 21 points and Bojan Bogdanovic and Sabonis added 17 points apiece for the Pacers.

Kurucs led all Nets scorers with 24 points, while DeMarre Carroll and Dinwiddie came off the bench to score 16 and 15, respectively.

With the win, Indiana improved their record to 21-12 and are currently tied for third in the Eastern Conference standings.

The Nets (15-19), who are now 10th in the East, had their seven-game winning streak snapped.