Colombian club exec blasted for sexual slur about women's soccer

Colombian Vice President Marta Lucia Ramirez had harsh words Friday for the president of men's soccer club Deportes Tolima after he called the women's professional league a "breeding ground of lesbianism."

"It's unacceptable to continue discrediting women and insinuating all of what this gentleman has said," Ramirez told a press conference in Bogota.

Tolima club boss Gabriel Camargo, a former legislator, said Thursday that the female league is not economically viable and accused women footballers of drinking more alcohol than their male counterparts.

"It seems to me that Mr. Camargo has demonstrated truly a primitive attitude that today should be creating embarrassment for all Colombian men," the vice president said.

Yoreli Rincon, who won the women's Copa Libertadores title earlier this December with Colombian team Atletico Huila, said on Twitter: "President Camargo, don't forget where your children come from: a woman, or do you want a female soccer player to iron the club's clothes and do their dishes?"

Camargo's outburst was apparently sparked by a requirement that a club must field a woman's team alongside the men's squad to be eligible for participation in the Copa Libertadores.

Deportes Tolima, which has qualified for the 2019 Libertadores competition, does not currently have a woman's team.