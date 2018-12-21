Santos Laguna sign Argentine forward Javier Marcelo Correa

Argentine forward Javier Marcelo Correa has been signed by Santos Laguna ahead of the start of that Mexican soccer club's Clausura 2019 campaign.

The 26-year-old Correa will be counted on to work in tandem with fellow Argentine forward Julio Furch and bolster a Santos attack that has been hit by the recent departure of Uruguay's Jonathan Rodriguez.

Santos Laguna won the Clausura 2018 title but lost to Monterrey in the quarter-finals of the recently concluded Apertura 2018, the first championship of the Mexican soccer league's 2018-2019 season.

Correa, whose signing was announced on Thursday, played for Argentine club Colon in 2018 and scored three goals in 12 appearances in domestic-league play.

Furch and Rodriguez, who has moved on to Mexico City club Cruz Azul, were the top scoring duo in the Apertura with 12 goals and nine goals, respectively.

Santos will kick off their Clausura campaign on Jan. 6 when they visit Lobos BUAP.