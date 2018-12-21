Monterrey eager to take Liga MX title-winning step, head coach says

Monterrey head coach Diego Alonso said ahead of the start of the Mexican soccer league's Clausura 2019 tournament that his team is eager to go further and end an eight-year Liga MX title drought.

"I'm responsible for the team playing well and winning. We've received support from management and I'm expected to deliver results. We reached the final of the Copa MX, we finished with 30 points in the Apertura (regular season) and reached the semi-finals, but we feel indebted, with a desire to give more and that's what we'll do," the Uruguayan manager said Thursday at a press conference.

The 43-year-old head coach arrived in Monterrey in May and made a good impression in his first league tournament - the Apertura 2018.

The Rayados drew 1-1 on aggregate in the semi-finals against Cruz Azul, which advanced to the final by virtue of being the higher seed.

They also reached the final of the latest edition of Mexico's cup competition, the Apertura 2018 Copa MX, before losing to that same Mexico City club.

Monterrey, which won the Apertura 2017 Copa MX, have consistently been in the running for a league title but have not captured one since 2010 despite three appearances in the final.

Alonso said his players are highly motivated to be in the championship hunt once again in the Clausura 2019.

The team resumed training on Thursday in the northern city of Monterrey, where they will kick off their Clausura campaign with a home match against Pachuca on Jan. 5.

Alonso did not say which positions he wants to reinforce nor mention possible signings, but after the press conference the team's management confirmed the arrival of Mexican striker Angel Zaldivar on a loan deal from Guadalajara.