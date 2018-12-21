Queretaro can be a bigger factor in Mexican league's Clausura, forward says

Queretaro forward Daniel Villalva said the Mexican-league club played well in the first championship of the 2018-2019 season but can do even better in the Clausura.

"We've been training for three days (in Cancun) to arrive in our best (form) for the first match day," the Argentine said, adding that the club can aspire to go further than its quarter-final finish in the recently concluded Apertura 2018.

The Gallos finished eighth in the Apertura regular season and lost 3-1 on aggregate in the quarter-finals of the playoffs to top-seeded Cruz Azul, losing 2-0 at home but making a good impression in a 1-1 draw at Estadio Azteca.

"It's important to follow up on what we did in the last tournament. It was (Queretaro's) first under coach (Rafael Puente Jr.). We did well, but we can't be satisfied with that and need to start strong in 2019. We need to do a little more to try to get to the final," Villalva said Thursday.

The 1.55-meter (5-foot-3) Argentine was a starter in 16 of the Gallos' games in the first half of the season, but he said he will strive to play even better in the Clausura.

"My last tournament was good. I know I can give a little more. I'll try to be better and do my part for the team so it can fight for bigger things," Villalva said.

Queretaro will play their first match of the Clausura 2019 on Jan. 5 at Guadalajara-club Atlas, who finished second-to-last in the Apertura with just 11 points.

The Queretaro City-based Gallos have never won a Liga MX title and have finished runner-up only once (Clausura 2015).