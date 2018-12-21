Colombia's Tatiana Calderon aiming for Formula 1

Colombian Tatiana Calderon, a test driver for the Sauber Formula 1 team, said here Thursday that her goal for next year is to compete in Formula 2 and achieve results good enough to make the step up to F1.

"My goal is, undoubtedly, to be in Formula 1 in the coming years and we have to do well in the opening categories, our goal is to be in Formula 2 in 2019 and if we produce a good result there, opportunities will come to us," she told a press conference in Bogota.

The 25-year-old Colombian said that while she has yet to sign with any F2 team, she is working hard to secure a ride in 2019.

"It's near and far, I think if we get support in the next two or three weeks we can relax and sign. In this, things always change very quickly," she said.

Calderon said she aims to accumulate enough FIA Super License points "to be eligible to race in Formula 1 in 2020 and 2021."

"I think the most important thing is that we have gone step-by-step, and training well to be as prepared as possible when that opportunity emerges," she said.