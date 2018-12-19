Zlatan Ibrahimovic to stay with LA Galaxy next season

Forward Zlatan Ibrahimovi is set to continue one more Major League Soccer season with the Los Angeles Galaxy , according to a statement by the team on Tuesday.

The Swede, who made his debut in the MLS in 2018 with the American side, finished the year with 22 goals and 10 assists in just 27 games of the MLS Regular Season games, recording one of the most successful seasons of the soccer league.

"We are very pleased to sign Zlatan to a new contract that will see him return for the 2019 season," said LA Galaxy General Manager Dennis te Kloese.

"He showed his value last season and we look forward to him representing our club next year. With Zlatan returning, we will continue to improve our team in advance of the season," Kloese said.

Ibrahimovic was named LA Galaxy Player of the Year and was in the MLS Best XI honors last season. He was also chosen as MLS Newcomer of the Year.

He became the third player to score more than 20 goals and 10 assists in the MLS history in one season. Galaxy were able to mark a 9-2-4 record in matches with Ibrahimovic's help.

He also became the third active player to score 500 goals for his country and club along with Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo and Argentina's Lionel Messi, after he marked a goal against Toronto FC on Sept.15.

Galaxy signed Ibrahimovic in March earlier this year from Manchester United .

Apart from his time with the Manchester United, Ibrahimovic had a successful run in Europe as protagonist with Ajax Amsterdam, Juventus, Inter Milan, Barcelona, AC Milan, Paris Saint-Germain and the Swedish team.