Christmas lights illuminate the green lung of Sao Paulo

A light show and christmas trees illuminated Ibirapuera Park on Monday, an area known as the green lung of Sao Paulo, and immersed visitors in the Christmas spirit, despite the high temperatures in the largest city of Brazil before the upcoming arrival of summer.

More than two million LED lights illuminated the trees surrounding the main lake of this monumental park which has more than 60 years of history and in which some works of the architect Oscar Niemeyer can be found.

The lake served as a backdrop for the projection of various Christmas images, including Santa Claus, who surprised hundreds of visitors to the rhythms of Queen's "Thanks God it's Christmas."

The traditional Christmas tree, which is 43 meters high, 15.5 meters in diameter and has more than 250 decorative elements, was also present at the Ibirapuera Park.