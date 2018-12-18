Google to invest $1 bn in new offices in New York

Google revealed Monday that it will invest $1 billion in the construction of new offices in New York, an announcement that comes weeks after both Amazon and Apple made known their individual expansion projects in the Big Apple.

In a posting on the company's blog, Google Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Ruth Porat said the name of the new campus, which will occupy 158,000 sq. meters (1.7 million sq. feet), will be Google Hudson Square and will be located between the Soho and Greenwich Village neighborhoods of Manhattan.

In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Google's director of public policy and government relations, William Floyd, noted that his company's talk about increasing its payroll in New York over the next 10 years by another 7,000 employees is a "conservative estimate."

"New York City continues to be a great source of diverse, world-class talent - that's what brought Google to the city in 2000 and that's what keeps us here," Porat said.

Google, with headquarters in Mountain View, California, joins two other tech giants from the West Coast, Amazon and Apple, which recently announced plans to further expand their presence in New York.