River Plate president backs new document to boost stadium security

River Plate president Rodolfo D'Onofrio said in an interview published Monday that he supported the creation of Fan ID, a kind of passport for people who enter soccer stadiums.

"Ever since I arrived from Russia (venue of the 2018 World Cup ), I've always said that Argentina needed to implement the Fan ID. And I congratulate Minister Bullrich, the Superliga, province and city that agreed to move forward with this idea," D'Onofrio told the daily Clarin.

The document, which was presented last Friday by Security Minister Patricia Bullrich in collaboration with the Superliga, Argentina's top-flight, will enable clubs to "get rid of those who truly harm soccer and society," D'Onofrio said.

The final of the Copa Libertadores, South America's premier club soccer tournament, between River Plate and arch-rival Boca Juniors had to be moved to the Spanish capital due to violence.

D'Onofrio said that River's Libertadores triumph over Boca "will go down in history as one of the most momentous results" of the club.

After winning the regional tournament's championship match at Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu stadium, River Plate hoisted the Copa Libertadores for the second time in four years, a success D'Onofrio attributes to "leadership in its board of directors, in (coach Marcelo) Gallardo and (head of player personnel) Enzo Francescoli."