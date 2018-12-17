Gov't starts work on rail project in poor southeastern Mexico

National Sports Undersecretary Alfredo Etchandy - a distinguished journalist, lawyer and writer - tells the rich history of soccer in this South American nation in a new book, "Uruguay tierra de campeones." (Uruguay, Land of Champions).

"I would like for this book to serve as a tool to reach other countries ... and other people who, reading it, will know the history of Uruguayan soccer," Etchandy said in an interview with EFE.

The author said he would like to see the book, which covers the history of Uruguayan soccer from its origins to the 2018 FIFA World Cup and has been translated into English, reach readers in other countries.

The book, which Etchandy wrote at the request of publishing house Aguaclara, has an introduction by national team coach Oscar Washington Tabarez.

Etchandy said the introduction "greatly enriches" the work because Tabarez, known as "The Maestro," expresses concepts "that are very important," not only because of his current role with the national team, but also because of his importance to the history of Uruguayan soccer.

The author also noted that among the photos included in the book is an image of Uruguay team captain Horacio Troche with Queen Elizabeth II at the opening match of the 1966 FIFA World Cup in England.