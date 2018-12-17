Honduras crowns Motagua as new soccer champion

Motagua is the new champion of the Honduran soccer league, winning the Apertura tournament over Olimpia on aggregate points.

Olimpia beat Motagua 1-0 on Sunday in the second leg of the championship series, but the losing side still came away with the title.

The new champion, managed by Argentine-Honduran Diego Vasquez, won the first leg of the series 2-0 and took the crown 2-1 in the aggregate.

Motagua won its 16th title, while Olimpia, managed by Uruguayan Manuel Keosseian, came up short in its bid to win its 31st title.

Olimpia played with more skill, but the club lacked precision in attempting to score, while Motagua focused on defending its goal.

Motagua was the top team in the regular season, while Olimpia, a finalist for the third time, was a worthy rival that was seeded No. 2.