Junior de Barranquilla wins 8th Colombian league title

Independiente Medellin defeated Junior de Barranquilla 3-1 at home over the weekend, but it was not enough to prevent the visitors from winning their eighth Colombian league title.

Junior had won the first leg of the series 4-1 and took the title on aggregate points despite its loss on Sunday.

The Barranquilla-based squad, managed by Uruguayan-Colombian Julio Comesaña, saved the title thanks to a goal by Yony Gonzalez 70 minutes into the match, when Junior was losing 2-1.

Junior, which lost the Copa Sudamericana final against Atletico Paranaense on Wednesday in Brazil, was finally able to celebrate winning a title.

Medellin, managed by Ecuadorian Octavio Zambrano, thought it could turn the series around after a brace by Leonardo Castro and a goal by German Cano, the top scorer in the tournament with 20 goals.

The home team, which had to score as soon as possible, began attacking with midfielders Andres Ricaurte and Brayan Castrillon.

In the end, however, Junior resisted the attack of its rival, which never gave up, and won at a packed Atanasio Girardot Stadium, where the club won the championship against Atletico Nacional in 2004.