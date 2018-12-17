Washington Wizards defeat Los Angeles Lakers 128-110, Wall scores 40 points

Washington Wizards ' All Star point guard John Wall , with his double-double of 40 points and 14 assists, led his team to a 128-110 victory over LeBron James ' Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday at the CapitalOne Arena in Washington, DC.

Along with Wall, Bradley Beal also added a double-double of 25 points and 12 rebounds which helped the Wizards (12-8) to break their losing streak in the last four games.

Meanwhile, reserve forward Sam Dekker chipped in 20 points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals.

The Wizards had the game under control since the first quarter when they gained an advantage of 17 points and in the third they increased it to 27.

Wall had finished the first half with 28 points, six more than the Lakers' James, Ball, Tyson Chandler , Kyle Kuzma and Josh Hart combined.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope of the Lakers scored 25 points, his best score of the season, with 15 points scored in the second quarter.

LeBron on the other hand also set a record, but his was the lowest score so far in the season with just 13 points.

James, a four-time winner of the league's MVP award, did not play the fourth period at the end, by decision of Lakers coach Luke Walton.

Kuzma scored 20 points, six rebounds and three assists, making him the second highest scorer of the Lakers (18-12), who remain in second place of the Pacific Division, two games behind the leading Golden State Warriors (20-10).