Liga beats Emelec 1-0, ends 8-year Ecuadorian league title drought

Liga de Quito broke an eight-year Ecuadorian soccer league title drought by defeating Emelec 1-0 in Guayaquil on Sunday.

Anderson Julio scored the second-leg match's lone goal for Liga just nine minutes into play, after scoring in the 1-1 draw at Emelec's home stadium last Wednesday.

Liga played better than their rivals during the first half due to the speed on the attack of Jose Quinteros, Fernando Guerrero, the Julio brothers Anderson and Johjan.

Emelec, on the other hand, had problems with its defense, despite the fact that Liga lost Argentina's Hernan Pellerano and Franklin Guerra in the 6th and 26th minutes, respectively.

Although there were a number of scoring chances throughout the match, most of them coming for Liga, neither team managed to get anything else into the net.

Liga never gave up trying to get another tally, however, although at the same time it assiduously tried to prevent Emelec from answering back to tie things up.