Browns edge Broncos 17-16, keep slim playoff hopes alive

Rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield hit wide receiver Antonio Callaway with a two-yard touchdown pass late in the fourth quarter, leading the visiting Cleveland Browns to a 17-16 win over the Denver Broncos .

"I think the tough environment, winning on the road's the most important thing," the 23-year-old Mayfield said after Saturday night's game. "If we don't take care of business tonight - and obviously we have to move on and take care of business next week - none of that matters."

The Browns, who have won two straight games and sport a record of 6-7-1, can finish third in the American Football Conference (AFC) North Division and still have a chance to make the playoffs.

"Being able to win on the road is something we've got to take pride in," Mayfield, who was taken by the Browns with the first overall pick in this year's National Football League (NFL) draft, said.

Mayfield completed 18 of 31 passes for 188 yards, with two touchdowns and one interception, against the tough Broncos defense.

Denver went after the rookie out of Oklahoma all night, keeping the pressure on Mayfield and sacking him twice.

Broncos (6-8) are out of the playoff hunt but can still finish at .500 if they win their last two games.

Denver quarterback Case Keenum finished 31 of 48 for 257 yards, with no touchdowns and two interceptions.